From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National chairman of the Action Alliance (AA), Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje has taken a swipe at a former member of the party, Mr Kenneth Udeze over claim that he has been elected National chairman of the party.

Describing Udeze as an impersonator, whose stock in trade are lies and deciets, Omoaje declared that he remains the only authentic and recognized national chairman of the party.

Omoaje, who was recently reelected as National chairman of the party at the party’s national convention held in Osogbo, Osun State capital under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said Udeze couldn’t have contested for the post or any other position in the party, having being expelled from the party.

He said “the National Think Thank Committee (NTTC) of the Action Alliance had long before now expelled Udeze and his cohorts for anti party activities. His expulsion was in line with the constitution of the party and this has not been lifted by the party or any Court of law.

“The NTTC is the highest decision ruling organ of our party and at no time did NTTC meet to lift the expulsion of Udeze. He is not a member of the party let alone being an official. His purported election is without photo, vedio or INEC representative.

“This same Udeze has serious criminal case in different courts. He’s currently standing trial before an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo over allegations of criminal acts,” he added.

Omoaje denied knowledge of any national convention held in Abuja or any other part of the country, saying such gathering was without the knowledge of the party.

“Udenze and his co-travellers should learn how to respect the party’s constitution and also abide by the rules governing events within the party. He’s fighting the battle of his life which he can’t win,” he added.

He threatened to institute legal action against Udeze for alleged impersonation, saying that the leadership of the party will also meet to determine further steps to be taken.

He said the purported convention held at the instance of Udeze was null and void as it lacked the backing of the party’s recognized leadership and not supervised by INEC, which is the accredited organ saddled with such responsibility.

He therefore called on members of the public, especially political groups to disregard Udeze or any action taken by him.