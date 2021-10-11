Senator Ademola Adeleke has restated his respect and love for the Osun State Council of Obas, affirming that traditional institution is sacred and should be accorded maximum respect as fathers to all.

He said their welfare should be paramount to the hearts of all their citizens and all well meaning people in and outside of their domains.

A statement by his media aide, Olumide Lawal, described the former Osun Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate as respecter of tradition and traditional custodians and would continue to uphold everything that would promote the welfare of the revered institution and all its members without let or hindrance at whatever level of life he finds himself.

Senator Adeleke, the statement added, is all out for the good of the people of Osun State at all times, noting that he was more concerned on how to make life more abundant for the good people of Osun through improvement in social infrastructure and other economic programmes in his blueprint for the people of the state, which shall be unfolded at the appropriate time.

The statement enjoined the people to see Senator Adeleke as their friend, who will continue to identify with them through thick and thin.

