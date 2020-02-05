Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A lady recently rescued from Boko Haram camp, has revealed that she saw some Chibok girls working in the insurgents’ camp in the bush during her nearly a year captivity.

Stella Ibrahim who was abducted by Boko Haram in March 2019 at Askira-Uba Local Government in southern part of Borno and rescued after an intense negotiation on Sunday told some journalists including Daily Sun in Maiduguri yesterday that she saw two Chibok girls working at a Boko Haram health facility in the bush.

“I saw some girls but there are two Chibok girls working at the Boko Haram hospital. There are also some girls there who were kidnapped from Dikwa by Boko Haram” Stella, 18 revealed.

She said she suffered in her 11 months captivity with Boko Haram. She said she was kept in a leaking house. “We were kept in a room in a house and the place is always leaking anytime it rains. I can’t described the situation. It was bad, “ she said.

When asked to describe her feeling when she regain her freedom, she said it was a moment of happiness for her. “I was very happy and joyful. “They asked me if I want to stay and change my religion and I said no,” she explained.

She thanked the Borno State government, security agencies and negotiators for ensuring her release.

Stella Ibrahim was brought out with Abraham Amuta, an ex-corp member, on Sunday by Boko Haram for release to their negotiators.

While Stella offered to leave Boko Haram custody, Abraham declined preferring to stay with the insurgents and continue humanitarian work which the Living Faith Church sent him for earlier in April 2019 before he was kidnapped with a pastor.