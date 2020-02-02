Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Shehu Sani has described his experience in recent detention by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) as hellish, saying that his detention was unfair, unjust and a clear breach of his fundamental human rights.

The Federal High Court in Abuja had penultimate Monday granted former lawmaker N10 million bail.

Sani was arraigned on a 2-count charge of bribery brought against him by the EFCC.

Sani, according to the EFCC, was arrested for allegedly extorting $10,000 from a businessman, Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors who has a case pending with the anti-graft agency.

However, in a press Statement signed by Senator Shehu Sani and made available to Journalists yesterday stated that his 30 days of incarceration in the hands of EFCC witnessed a very ugly situation which included traumatizing interrogations.

He said houses and offices were searched and that he was compelled to declare his assets.

Senator Sani said: “My incarceration for 30 days in the jail of EFCC was unfair, unjust and a clear breach of my fundamental rights and hence stands condemned.

“During my unjust stay in the EFCC cell, I was subjected to traumatizing interrogations; My Houses and offices where searched, they compel me to declare my assets, they tried to subject me to polygraph lie detector tests, my accounts were blocked, my phone was seized all in the name of fictional “24” or “25” thousand dollars extortion.

“Any Information planted in the media by the EFCC spokesperson while I was in their custody about me is outrightly false and nothing but a bacterial and fungal infested concoctions, typical of their style.

“Our Country will Continue to be at the bottom strata of the transparency International index as long as our anti graft agencies only uses their might and arsenal to crush ants while lacking the courage, the heart and the liver to confront the snakes, the vultures and the hyenas of the ruling establishment.

“They can frame me, detain me but can’t silence me. I shall abide by all the conditions of my bail and appreciate the courage, compassion and wisdom of the court in granting me the bail.