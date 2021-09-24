Sanuade Korede also known as KGOLD RAHP is an upcoming professional Nigerian singer, song writer, social media influencer and blogger.

He was born in March 2000 and he is a well known for leading is unique vibe to the streets and his fans since 2019

His first song “JAN 2 DEC” which is a track off his debut EP ‘THE CUMULATIVE EP (6 TRACKS)’ reached in to the hearing of many listeners and served as a great start for him.



His second EP titles MADE WITH LOVE was released in march 2021 and had a smash. His most streamed and most love single titled HELLO was the forerunner for the EP and it goes up with an encouraging results from his fans.

He said music has been a way for him to express his mental intentions , especially being an introverted, “I do say a lot through music.”

His word: “Well I have passion for music from child hood and artiste like Adekunle Gold Patoranking and Wande Coal has been my motivation so far.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.