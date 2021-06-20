Fifty graduates from various universities across Nigeria have been selected by a charitable organisation registered in the USA, i-Scholar Initiative (iSI) for its annual scholarship scheme.

According to the initiative, this offer will provide the scholars the opportunity to pursue their graduate studies in notable universities around the world.

Over the years, the initiative has continuously provided scholarship and mentoring opportunities for young and aspiring students.

At the virtual ceremony held recently, the Chairperson of iSI Board of Trustees (BoT), Tolulope Ewherido congratulated the scholars, urging them to stay focused in achieving their dreams.

Ewherido also thanked sponsors and volunteers for their various support towards the growth of the initiative. She promised that the initiative will continue to deliver more.

The President of the Initiative, Victor Ogunmola explained how the initiative has provided the continuous mentoring and career coaching, career progress tracking for scholars.

He noted that the organisation was launched in 2019 and the initiative is geared towards creating the next generation of leaders.

“People have donated their time, intellect. We have a well-structured organization. The initiative has grown rapidly, and we need to sustain the drive.”

He expressed gratitude and also thanked the Board of Trustees, Management Committee and Partners for their continuous financial and mentoring support.

Former Vice-chancellor University of Ibadan Prof. Idowu Olayinka in his keynote address expressed delight with the scholars for their academic exploits. He said the initiative has provided funding and also mentored young African students to pursue their dreams.

A book written by the scholars tagged “The i-Scholar Guide: Your Grad School Journey Compass” was unveiled at the virtual event.

i-Scholar Initiative Operations Manager, Fahidat Gbadamosi noted that the book featured 20 co-authors and will guide prospective scholars in terms of their application process.

Scholars who benefited from the scholarship and mentoring opportunities of i-Scholar Initiative, expressed their immense gratitude to the initiative for its support and efforts towards their academic sojourn.