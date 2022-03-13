By Christy Anyanwu

Her dream from childhood was to become a beauty queen and it came to pass recently when she was crowned Miss Ututu 2022.

In this interview, Amaka Alberto Ama opens up on her journey into pageantry and lots more. Please enjoy it.

Can you briefly tell us about yourself?

I am Amaka Alberto Ama from Ututu, Abia State. I am a chef and at the same time a student of Landmark Institution of Hospitality Management, Port Harcourt, River State. I’m the first child of a family of six and I love adventures. I also love learning new things and making new memories. In fact, I am a fun loving person who is vehement about being successful, making an impact and improving lives, because I believe everyone deserves to be happy.

How did you get to know about Miss Ututu beauty pageant?

I got to know about the beauty pageant through social media, Facebook to be precise, and I had to jump at it.

How many of you contested and what do you think gave you the edge to emerge winner?

We were actually many that contested. What gave me the edge to emerge winner was my hard work and resilience.

What prizes did you win?

A cash prize and one-year scholarship focused mainly on school fees, and an official car.

What are the challenges you encountered at the boot camp?

The competitive part of it was actually challenging, because everyone wanted to win the crown, and we all were working hard for it.

Now as a queen, would you still have time for your old friends?

Yes, I still have time for my old friends because some of them supported and encouraged me.

What’s the reaction of your boyfriend to your emergence as a beauty queen?

I don’t have a boy friend.

Did you have the support of your parents to enter for the pageant?

I had the support of my family to go for the pageant because they believed it was my dream to become a beauty queen.

As a pretty girl, have you ever been sexually harassed?

No, I have never been sexually harassed. I try as much as possible to be careful and God’s grace has been protecting me majorly.

Now as a queen, how would you handle advances from men?

I see advances from men as compliments, and I am never rude to them. I actually have some men as friends because of networking.

What’s your advice to girls who may want to enter for beauty pageant?

My advice for girls who may want to enter for beauty pageant is to be straightforward and honest. Don’t waffle from the ground. Be firm in your beliefs. Be confident but be humble; being a good human being is important.

What pet project are you currently engaged in?

My pet project is themed: ‘Save The Child’. I want to save children from all sorts of immoralities.