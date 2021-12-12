By Christy Anyanwu

Tufe Ananze is one of the outstanding ladies at the recent Face of Zikel beauty pageant. Among the 30 contestants, she pulled through to become the winner and brand ambassador of the cosmetics brand. In this interview, the queen went into memory lane and recalled how her journey to stardom began. Enjoy it.

Tell us briefly about yourself?

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

I am Tufe Ananze from Adamawa State. I am an entrepreneur, beauty queen and brand influencer. I studied Software Engineering at Near East University, Nicosia. As the second child of a family of four, I love adventures and travelling, basically the baby girl lifestyle. I also love learning new things and making new memories. In fact, I am a fun loving person who is vehement about being successful, making an impact and improving lives, because I believe everyone deserves to be happy.

How do you feel winning the Face of Zikel beauty contest?

Winning the Face of Zikel contest was a life changing moment for me. I love winning, and to have competed against over 30 more than qualified contestants and won, is really something that makes me proud of myself. When I was in secondary school, I was always asked to participate in pageants and other competitions. I liked looking good and things related to beauty appealed to me, but I never could contest because I didn’t want to be judged. As a matter of fact, I didn’t believe I could win and I didn’t want to be anyone else if not a winner, but for Zikel Cosmetics to have picked me, the excitement was overwhelming; I was crying tears of joy. I didn’t even realize when I jumped up after I was announced the winner. It really was one of the happiest moments of my life.

What would you say stood you out from the 30 contestants?

What stood me out from the other contestants was my hard work and resilience. I don’t see challenges; I only see solutions. Now, I am very ardent about creating awareness and promoting the Zikel cosmetics brand.

How did you get to know about the beauty contest?

I got to know about the beauty contest through the social media, Instagram to be precise. It popped up on my explore page, and I had to jump at it.

Tell us what you stand to gain as Zikel Cosmetics ambassador and how you intend to promote the brand?

The juicy prizes are N1 million cash, a trip to Dubai and monthly supply of Zikel Cosmetics products. I intend to promote the brand by utilizing my unique selling points, which are my good interpersonal skills, social media presence and innovative ideas. I am very passionate about creating awareness and promoting the brand. I will be doing a lot of awareness campaigns and outreaches, as Zikel Cosmetics has made me feel confident and beautiful, and I want every woman to feel that way too.

Now that your level has changed, will you still have time for your boyfriend?

Of course, I will have time for my boyfriend. I am an emotional person who believes everyone deserves love; after all what is life without love?

What’s your kind of man?

My kind of man is someone who is God fearing, confident, charismatic, future-minded and intellectual. I love a man who supports my dreams and aspirations.

As a pretty and attractive lady, how do you handle advances from men?

I’ve been getting advances from men for as long as I can remember. I see it as a compliment and I am never rude to them, because someone being vulnerable with you is never an excuse to mistreat them. I actually have some of them as friends, because networking and relationships, regardless of the nature, are important.

What would you not do on a first date?

I will not be rude to a waiter, get drunk or follow a guy home on a first date.

Share with us a bit of your camping experience with other contestants?

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The camp was the most interesting part of the contest; the luxury camp had everything we needed and more. We had a lot of fun activities like aerobics, sip and paint etc. Waking up early was my least favourite part; but like they say, no pain no gain. The seminars were very enlightening and knowledgeable. We even got to meet some celebrities and role models. My catwalk was well polished, and I didnt know it was possible to achieve so many things in a limited time. My sleep pattern has changed and even my brain is sharper.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .