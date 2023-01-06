“This is how legends are made.”

Above are the words or thoughts that trail the mind of anyone that’s encountering for the first time Michael Oluwole’s rhythmic skills and musical talent.

And that’s not just based on his musical artistry, it is a truth that has also impacted anyone who pays attention to his intentionality, creativity, professionalism, deep musical affection, and compassion for musically refined world.

Formerly known as Mayo MuziQ and now popularly known as Mayolee, this prospective legend and sentinel music mentor is a jazz pianist, multi-instrumentalist, teacher, music producer, audio engineer, and to crown it all, a proficient musical artiste.

Having immersed himself in the music making business for over a decade, Mayolee has released singles and an album with amazing stream records on digital platforms. With his wide range of sound, he has been opportune to perform on big stages and affect lives with his music – something he prefers to call “songs of hope and happiness.”

Mayolee’s intentionality is born from his focus on igniting lives with hope and laughter, an act he considers his purpose, thereby making music his conveyor. A great lyricist with a defined writing ability and a producer with brilliant composition ability, Mayolee is music personified!

With notable achievements and recognitions in the wake of his songs and several collaborations, Mayolee produced the reputable, all-time gospel hit song, Way-Maker by Sinach.

The song, which is easily a chorus of thought and melody by listeners and artistes across board, has a listening audience everywhere on the planet. Also, it’s regarded by top gospel artistes as one of the biggest worship songs ever made, with Sinach duly appreciating Mayolee’s maestro on the track.

Several covers of the song that have been done by Christian music artistes worldwide, including Michael W. Smith, Mandisa, Leeland, Christafari, Passion, Darlene Zschech, Levistance, and Bethel Music among others, manifest fully the wealth of Mayolee’s musical prowess as an artiste cum producer. The song, Way-Maker, has been translated into 50 languages globally and Michael W Smith’s version was on American Christian Billboards for several weeks. The song equally won the 2020 Dove Awards, and BMI Awards amongst many others.

When asked what inspires his music, Mayolee disclosed, “I have a 6th sense that aids my other senses to experience and create music on a deeper level. It makes me see, hear and feel music beyond my physical boundary. God gives all gifts; hence I source my inspiration from there and work twice as hard to maximize it. I do music purposefully.”

Mayolee fuses his multi-verse of talents into one to make the best types of music. His style is energetic, inspiring and vibrant, with sounds and melodies surging from Afro-pop, hip-pop, jazz, Latin, soul and live performances. His voice is serenading and the aura around his performances is uplifting.

Mayolee performed at the 2017 Loveworld Music & Arts Festival in South Africa, as he has on other big stages, and he has also produced major hit songs for artistes like Ada Ehi, Joe Praize etc. His song and album, Make a Difference and Awolowo, respectively enjoys great streaming on Spotify, making him one of the most streamed Nigerian artistes. With his reach expanding to the United Kingdom, Europe, United States and other territories, Mayolee is indeed a great performer and a humanitarian.

Using his music as a tool to propel his mission for a better humanity, Mayolee founded Alter Centre in 2019 with the dream that the world can be better if truth is based on evidence and not compelling tales. This is his bit to salvage the damage being done by extreme cultural and religious views dividing our human society.

Encouraging people to turn away from credulity into asking honest questions before going all the way with their beliefs, no matter how long it’s been passed down, Mayolee maintains, “Truth should not jitter at the face of question.”

Mayolee was also recognised and featured on the German news giant, DW on Human Right News about Nigeria at the country’s 61st Independence Day news. Whether in the making or already manifested, Mayolee is in fact a legend. With a personality as blissful as his music, and an attitude of accountability and compassion, he is greatness personified. The world just needs to hear more of him!