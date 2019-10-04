That she is one of Nigeria’s hottest female musical exports is not in doubt. Her numerous accolades and awards indeed speak for her.

Recently, it was an icing on the cake as the queen of hip hop, Tiwa Savage inked a multi-million naira deal with the US-based Atlantic Records, at an event that culminated in her image adorning a billboard on Times Square, New York.

The mother of one recently took to social media and posted a message indicating that success has not gone into her head. “I see myself as a new artiste again who’s hustling. That is my mentality. I don’t walk into a room expecting anyone to know who I am. I am just here to get a seat at the table but best believe they will know me after I leave the room,” she stated.

Tiwa hit the music scene in 2010 with her single, Kele Kele Love, which topped charts and won her rave reviews. To date, the musician who was previously signed to Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records, has released multiple singles and a couple of albums.