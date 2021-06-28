Fast Rising Afro Pop Artiste, Singer, Song Writer and “Wayo” crooner who’s music is currently the rave of the moment, Obiajulu Jacy Okafor, popularly known as Jaybytee said, he will win the Grammy Awards soon.

Jaybytee who stated this in an interview with select journalists in Lagos also revealed how Flavour inspired him, his new projects and how his fans are feeling his vibes adding that, Afro Pop music is taking over the world.

Talking about his music career, he said, “His music career has been great. Sometimes, I wonder if I were not doing music what would I have been doing? Though there are lots of challenges following it, especially for someone like me who is an independent artiste.

“I have to do everything by myself, like I mean all the expenses and still find time to seat down and write songs. It is not easy but I keep pushing, because for me music is my bone and I can’t separate my bone from my flesh that is the kind of bond I have with my music.”

Since the release of his first singles, “Wayo” Jaybytee explained that the official debut single has recorded a huge success for him.

According to the artiste, Nigeria music industry is an evolving one, adding that, it deserves an A. “Nigerin music is gradually dominating the African continent and is fastly getting global attention and acceptability.

When asked who are his role models in the music industry, he noted that, he has no particular artiste as his role model because all of them inspired him in different ways. “But if I am to mention one, I will say “Flavour” because he inspired me to start my musical career professionally,” he said.

He also talked about collaboration with others in the industry.

“In the next five years, I see the world celebrating my music. I also see myself winning Grammy Awards after winning several other awards and recognition globally. I know this will be possible because of determination, hardwork, support from my fans and the grace of God.

