A Professor (name withheld), in Gregory University Uturu, came to the hospital, and asked whether we had covid-19 vaccine. I said yes, then he retorted to no one in particular “I will take the covid-19 vaccine and die with 70% Americans”. I knew where he was coming from, then he opened up. That he has been having a domestic battle with his wife and children. All of them told him not to take the covid-19 vaccine. He said after reading my Dr Sun column two weeks ago that people above 50 were dying like flies. He panicked.

The Professor said, he decided since he is above 70, he will take the covid-19 vaccine and damn the consequences. He said CNN reported that about 69% Americans had taken at least the first shot of covid-19 vaccine and still counting. The Professor requested me to calculate 70% of American population which was 330 million, as at the latest count. That if they should all die, he will gladly join the band wagon.

The Professor added a caveat “if I perish, I perish” as stated in Esther 4:16 “Go gather all the Jews that are present in Shu’shan, and fast ye for me, and neither eat nor drink, three days, night or day. I, also and my maidens, will fast like wise: and so will I go in unto the king, which is not according to the law: and if I perish, I perish.

Taking covid-19 vaccine has become so divisive. Most families are at daggers drawn. One Chief Nursing Officer, Head of Department, of a medical center, who should know better, confided in me that her husband had asked her not to come back home if she ever takes the covid-19 vaccine. Let me make a statement of medical fact, laced with religious obligation – taking covid-19 vaccine is a personal decision. You carry your own cross. Your wife, your husband, children or relatives will neither die nor live for you. Do not allow anybody persuade you for or against the covid-19 vaccine. It should be between you and your Chi.

Today, Thursday October 7, 2021, the Executive Secretary of Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency visited Gregory University Uturu with his team. He emphasized on the advisability of allowing people to make their personal choices. He said there is no compulsion, that people should make comparative analysis of what is expedient, since the world has become a global village. Remember all covid-19 vaccinated people are uploaded into the internet.

As at today as I stated earlier, about 70% Americans have received their first shot of covid-19 vaccine. With a current population of 330 million. That means about 231 millions Americans are currently under the needle. So if the fear factor is correct, that number of Americans will perish. In almost all European countries between 30 and 50% of all their populations have been vaccinated. Please do not take my word for it – Google it.

I know that covid-19 vaccine will not prevent people from dying. I know that people will still die and even those that have received double covid-19 doses, have died. Yes we know that, what we are saying is, if we are going to die, let covid-19 as a causative agent be reduced to the barest minimum. Let our deaths not be due to a disease like covid-19 which we could prevent by a simple vaccination. Always be medically guided.

