Damilola Fatunmise

Star of popular soap opera, Dear Mother, David Nnaji is not only an actor but also a singer. He founded his own record label, Dun Entertainment, immediately after graduation from the University of Lagos. And since then, he has not looked back.

Here, the father of two opens up on his career. Enjoy it.

Has 2019 been good to you?

Absolutely! I learnt a lot and benefitted a lot from it. I am looking forward to the last quarter of the year.

What were your parents’ reactions when you chose to pursue a career in the arts?

They were pretty comfortable with the decision. With the benefit of hindsight, they must have seen it as a good outlet to help me express myself to a larger audience. They had come to understand it as a blazing passion for arts as expressed through my activities in the house, church and school.

How has the industry impacted you as a person?

I must admit that I have been admired and treated specially because of my works as an entertainer a lot of times. But on the flipside, I have been unfairly targeted.

What has your celebrity status deprived you of?

That is being addressed as a celebrity. However, I would prefer to be addressed as a ‘media exposed persona’. Truth is that it has almost mortgaged my privacy. One gets unduly interfered with and mostly in a negative way. It appears that the consumers of entertainment and lifestyle news place a premium on pretentious and obnoxious lifestyle and a crass display of materialism, which I find sickening. It does not seem to matter much if such a lifestyle is an orchestrated lie.

What project are you working on at the moment?

I have been working on a good number of movies, and interestingly, my music too! Most of my songs are being released as I speak to you.

What was the title of the movie that brought you into the limelight?

I wouldn’t say a movie brought me to people’s consciousness. I believe that came about as a result of my work on a popular TV series, Dear Mother. Although, I had taken part in a number of other productions, Dear Mother can be safely said to have brought me into the consciousness of the viewing public.

You are now doing more of music than acting. Do you think music pays more?

Oh yes, I am doing more of music but I do not think it pays more. Payment can be in many forms and not only financial. Top talents like Jackie Chan have enjoyed tremendous benefits from their acting careers, even though he has credits for over 80 albums. I would rather say music is an expression that found its way into the consciousness of the public. I woke up one morning and said: ‘David, have as much fun as you can, while you can, with all the talents you are blessed with’.

How do you react to female fans that are attracted to you?

I react with an equal dosage of amusement and extreme caution (laughter). Humans are attracted to things or people they see in the limelight, but one must remain pleasant as best as one can be, and be responsible with females. Their reaction is a compelling two-edged sword.

Have you ever been harassed by a female fan?

Yes, a good number of times. Sometimes, I remember the most audacious ones and I smile. However, I have consigned them to the graveyard of history.

What was your experience the first day you were in front of the camera?

I remember being enthusiastic despite not having any experience as a professional. But thankfully, senior colleagues at the time helped me find my feet; and it helped that I was keen to learn from them too.

Are you in any relationship?

Wow! At every stage of my life, I have been in relationships; and these relationships matter and they are going to remain so. You see, I am in a position where I will be in several amazing relationships until I breathe my last.

Is your babe comfortable with your career?

Everyone that matters to me is comfortable with my line of work.

What is the craziest thing you have ever done?

The craziest thing was of a sacrificial nature. I don’t think that I should expressly state it here. It was done out of utter love for the individual involved. So crazy was it that I shudder whenever I think of it, yet I do not regret it for a second.

You don’t want to share?

Hmmm… not really.

Who are those you look up to as a talented person?

I admire a few people but I do not look up to them. I remember when I first met RMD back in the day as a teenager. I said to myself ‘I would really love to be admired like this man’. Truth is, I look up to me.

Are you thinking of marriage anytime soon?

That will be a fascinating thing to happen, if it does happen again.

Could you describe your kind of woman?

She must be a confident, intelligent and rebellious fellow. She’s a woman who is an absolute master of her fate, a captain-of-her-ship kind of person, and an all-in-one-woman if you say so.

Have you ever been jilted? Tell us your experience?

I have felt like that a few times in life but I quickly put such experience behind me. I am of the opinion that being jilted by anyone is an absolute loss for such unfortunate person.

What should we expect from you pretty soon?

Expect from me more entertaining content.