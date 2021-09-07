By Ngozi Nwoke

It could be said that Mr. Judeson Okafor Mba, a former banker and businessman, walked through the valley of the shadow of death, but he escaped by the whiskers.

However, for many months, he contended with injuries sustained in an accident in his apartment.

So, the other day, Judeson, his family members, friends and well-wishers congregated at the Presbyterian Church, Ejigbo, Lagos, to give thanks to God for making it possible for him to be in the land of the living today.

Indeed, it was a day of singing, dancing and merriment for the survival and recovery of Judeson from a bathroom accident that demobilized him for several months. According to him, apart from the excruciating pains he went through, he could not perform his conjugal bedroom functions for the period.

The church service, which was honoured by dignitaries, also had the presence of the guest speaker, Micheal Okey, who admonished church members to live a life of thanksgiving, adding that gratitude was a key to more breakthroughs.

He said: “We are grateful to God for the privilege to witness the thanksgiving and recovery of our member, Judeson Mba. In as much as we encounter difficulties, we must understand that gratitude can actually unlock doors to breakthrough in our human endeavours, as it is written in the Bible.”

After the word of exhortation, it was time for Judeson and his family to come to the altar for the thanksgiving proper. Guests, well-wishers and church members immediately took to dancing and jubilating.

During the thanksgiving, Judeson was handed the microphone to share his testimony to the congregation. In his words, God has been his source of strength for the past nine months of the unfortunate incident. He said: “The last nine months have been terrible and frustrating for me and my family. On that fateful day, November 13, 2020, my wife and I were about to have our bath when I slipped and fell on the tiled floor. My wife was already in the bathroom, unaware that I had fallen and couldn’t get on my feet. I lay on the floor for about 20 minutes, groaning in severe pain until my wife came over to assist me get on my feet.

“That was how my whole life came to a standstill for good nine months. The challenges I and my family experienced during the period of my ailment were horrible and frightening. My business suffered losses. We didn’t believe I could walk again, but, by only the grace of God Almighty I am on my feet, hale and hearty. I want to specially thank God for his grace and sustenance, and strength to persevere. I also appreciate my darling wife and lovely children for their show of love during the difficult time. They were really supportive to me all the while. I also use this opportunity to thank my relatives, friends and my fellow church members. To God be the glory.”

Mrs. Abigail Mba, wife of the celebrant, noted that: “It is only God that could grant us the grace to survive what we encountered during the difficult time. We faced numerous tribulations during the accident. I suffered emotionally and financially, as my husband was bedridden for a whole nine months. But, today, I feel excited, grateful and relieved that he eventually made it up to his feet. I am very thankful to God and everyone who supported us in one way or another.”

Mazi Chukwudi Onyike, popularly known as Agujiegbe, a close friend of the Mba family, expressed delight and gratitude to God for the timely recovery, stating that it was indeed a difficult time for him seeing his bosom friend in excruciating pain.

“I am the happiest person today to witness the thanksgiving service of my friend and brother. When I received the news of the accident, I thought it was a minor incident, until he couldn’t walk for three months, and getting to four months. That was when I knew it was a tough situation. I missed his presence in the church. He is known to be very vibrant and diligent in church functions. I want to use this medium to advise families to be watchful of their steps, especially on tiles. This exact incident has caused the death of some people I know,” he said.

When our reporter asked Judeson if he performed his bedroom functions in his days of agony, he said: “No, I was unable to perform my conjugal duties as a husband.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.