Ex-governor of Edo State and former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, said yesterday that he sold a bad product to the people of the state in 2016.

Addressing party supporters in Oredo Ward 2 in the GRA yesterday evening in Benin City, the former governor explained that he supported the governorship aspiration of Godwin Obaseki in 2016, to ensure the continuity of his projects and programmes.

“Obaseki is MoU (Memoranda of Understanding) governor, but Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu is a man of God that will ensure good governance in Edo State from November 12 this year.

“I have made my honest mistakes. Only God is perfect. I am now 68 years. I have come to apologise for the mistake of supporting Obaseki in 2016. I am in Edo State to repair my mistakes. God had a reason for what happened to Ize-Iyamu in 2016. Leaving as the National Chairman of APC is to give me enough time to correct my errors.

“Obaseki pretended for almost eight years, while he did not believe in what I was doing as Edo governor, but I supported him, because I wanted continuity. I am sorry that I sold a bad product to Edo people in 2016. Any of us could have made the same mistake”, he said.

He revealed that in 2007, Ize-Iyamu stepped down for him and became the Director-General of his re-election campaign organization which he won in all the 18 local government areas of Edo State.

“I will work for the election of Ize-Iyamu. Obaseki has abused the trust of Edo people. With our Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), we shall punish Obaseki on September 19. Ize-Iyamu will not repeat the mistakes of Obaseki. Ize-Iyamu will take Edo State to the next level”, Oshiomhole said.