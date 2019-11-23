Fast rising actress cum producer, Timmy K MacNicol has revealed how she spent a whooping N50 million on the production of her new movie, Just One Blood.

In a chat with Inside Nollywood, she said: “I shot Just One Blood in the UK. I paid for flight tickets for my cast and crewmembers that came from Nigeria. I paid for accommodation, feeding, and took care of their general wellbeing. In addition, I paid for another set of flight tickets during the premiere of the movie in London. The cameras and equipment we used also cost a lot of money. When you see the movie, you’d know what I’m talking about. All together, I spent a whopping £100,000.”

Just One Blood, which explores themes like racism, drug addiction, domestic violence and more, was also screened at the Nollywood Center, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos. During the screening, Teco Benson, who directed the movie, explained the challenges of making such a multi-racial cast flick. He also praised the efforts of Timmy K in bringing the work to reality.

The movie boasts veteran actors like Zack Orji, Mofe Duncan, Anita Hogan, Timmy K, Paul Andrew Goldsmith, Angeline Hunt, Haylay Evenett, and Chioma Toplis among others.