Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ben Murray-Bruce has disclosed that he spoke to the late Isa Funtua three hours before his death and had promised to call him back Tuesday.

Murray-Bruce, who represented Bayelsa East in the 8th Assembly, posted in his verified Twitter account, @benmurraybruce, that he was saddened by the loss his “brother and colleague.”

He tweeted: ‘I am saddened by the death of my brother and senior colleague, Mallam Isa Funtua. I spoke to him just three hours before his reported death, and he promised to further call me tomorrow. I pray that God comforts his family and loved ones, and may his soul rest in peace.’