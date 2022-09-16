From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A petrol attendant with Mobil Filling Station, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, Adeshina Ayomide, has confessed that he sponsored the killing of Fatai Adigun, the manager of the filling station, to cover up N2,170,000 loot.

The Osun police command who paraded Ayomide along other four suspects disclosed that the suspects have involved in the robbery, and killing and also belonged to cultist society.

Other suspects are Adamo Aliyu (24), Damilola Kayode (22), Odewumi Sodiq (26) and Yusuf Idris (22).

According to the police, the other four suspects also confessed that Ayomide sponsored them with the sum of N500,000 to kill the manager to cover up the fraud /misappropriation of the money which he was involved in sometime in the year 2018.

The police stated that the suspects carted away the sum of N100,000 after killing the manager.

“The same hoodlums suspected to be members of unlawful society also conspired among themselves again and robbed one Barr. Oyeyinka Musafau of Oke-Olufi area, Ikire, carted away his infinix mobile phone valued at N110,000 and some valuable items valued yet unknown.

“Also, sometime in August 2022 the suspects and others at large robbed a cyclist and killed him in front of Irewole Local Government building along Ife/Ibadan road, Ikire.

“They further robbed some traders along the university area, Ikire/Iwo road, Ikire and carted away cash of N600,000. They also robbed another cyclist and killed him while they carted away his motorcycle,” the police alleged.