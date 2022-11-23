From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah (PDP – Anambra North) has said that within the seven years in the upper chambers she has sponsored over 57 bills/motions and has rehabilitated 129 roads in her senatorial zone.

The senator, who is seeking another tenure in office, said that her achievements over the years stood her out as first in lawmaking and infrastructural development in her area, saying that if re-elected she will continue to do more to affect the lives of the people.

“It is an incontrovertible fact that we have so far, facilitated either the construction or rehabilitation of well over 129 roads and our intention is to make sure that every community has access to their farmlands and marketplaces.

“We recognize that because of our unique topography, road construction is far more expensive and very different from other areas, and so, we will change the methodology of our road construction to make it more durable and more sustainable by using available local materials so that communities can manage and maintain their various community roads.

“For instance, it is easier for us to build roads in Anambra North with concrete as opposed to asphalt because the latter is not water friendly and as such, not durable. This will also entail the training of local people with new skills and new opportunities on how to utilize these resources and we are committed to doing just this.

In lawmaking, Oduah said: “I retain the unique record of having the most bills and motions in the national assembly but beyond this, our emphasis in this regard shall remain the making of enabling laws that will stand the test of time and promote Equity, Fairness whilst curbing disparity.

“To mention but a few, It was my bill for the Establishment of a Federal Medical Center in Onitsha that has not only been passed but is poised to open up ancillary centres in the various LGAs.

“Let me at this junction, call on every lover of the South East region to join hands with me as I continue to push for the passage and eventual assent of Mr President for our Bill for the Establishment of a South East Development Commission which if you recall, was previously submitted in the 8th Assembly but was eventually denied assent.

“Undaunted, I had resubmitted it in the 9th Assembly for I understood the importance of having a well-funded commission of this nature in the South East which will replicate all the wonderful developmental efforts of a similar Commission currently backed by law for the North East.

“I believe that that which is good for the geese is also good for the gander, more so when the South East, is suffocating and in desperate need of such an interventionist commission and I, therefore, call on everyone, every critical stakeholder of South East extraction, irrespective of political affiliation, to join hands with me as I continue to fight and demand Equity for the South East through this well-considered bill,” she stated.