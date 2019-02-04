From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Andy Uba, has expressed optimism that he stands the chance of becoming the next Senate president if his constituents return him to the Senate.

Dr. Uba, who is the incumbent senator of the zone said through hard work, the APC had gained acceptability in the state.

Speaking in Oko, Orumba North Local Government Area, during his campaign rally, Uba, who is the state chairman of President Buhari Campaign Council, said he was sure President Muhammadu Buhari would win the presidential election. He added that he would win the Anambra South senatorial seat on his way to the Senate seat.

“In 2015, did you see this kind of crowd converge for APC? It did not happen. The people were aloof and not ready to listen to anyone who would talk to them about APC or Buhari, but today, the story is different.

“Just look around and see the number of people who have converged here today, this is significant. It did not just happen, it was through the efforts of some of us who joined the party. The people know us, and when we approach them and tell them that APC is the best place to be, they don’t argue about it.”

Noting that he has been in the Senate for eight years and attained the status of a ranking senator, Uba urged his people not to allow the opportunity of taking the leadership of the senate elude them again.

“President Buhari, in 2015 was ready to make an Igbo man the Senate president, but he could not find a good ranking Igbo senator from the area. We urge you to vote for president Buhari, and also for me as the senator. Senate presidency is a bigger position than even the governor of the state, so, if we get the Senate presidency, it will mean having something more than a governor in this area.”

Also speaking, the party’s candidate for Orumba North and South federal constituency, Uchenna Okonkwo-Okom said the people of Oko community were lucky to have Uba come from their area, as his closeness to the presidency would help to attract projects to the area.

He said Uba was the only senator that has represented the zone that had projects in every political ward in the zone.