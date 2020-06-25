Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kenneth Imansuangbon, who stepped down from the governorship race yesterday morning for governor Governor Godwin Obaseki, has attributed the reason for his action to his desire to build a strong and united in the state.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Benin, ‎Imansuangbo said though it was a painful decision for him and his supporters across the state and beyond, he refused to be “a spanner in the cog of the party.

“It is a defining moment for the party and the country. It is painful for me to submit my 16 years of trying to be governor.

“However, I needed to take it because of the unity of the party, because of the Nigeria nation as a country. The country, the party is far above me, the pressure was much. I cannot be spanner in the cog of the party.

“The struggle is not about me anymore but about the country, Edo and Obaseki himself is doing very well. So I have decided to step down for him and support him.

“Obaseki has assured me that all my dream for the state he will work on it; that he will tackle the issue of hunger, that he will identify with the weak, address the challenges on our roads, build more schools and make the people happier.

“Obaseki is a fine gentleman, there can only be one captain at a time. I have always known him from afar. Humanity demands that a man who has done well, though he was distracted by APC and Oshiomhole, needs to be supported”.‎

Imansuangbon stated that it was good Obaseki took the decision to leave APC when he did, adding that his political future is with God, even as he assured that PDP would emerge victorious in the September 19 poll.

“PDP will defeat APC with a landslide and I will lead the attack”, he said.

