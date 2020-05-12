Rita Okoye, Lagos

Akaelu Steven Ebuka, popularly known as Steve Chuks, an internet sensation loved and known for his skits on Instagram, he is not giving up on the year 2020, despite all its ugly incidents.

The 23-year old Anambra State-born, UNILAG graduate says his projects and plans for the year are still intact.

“I still believe in the year 2020. For now, I’m currently on the set of a series. I also plan to act more movies and produce more original content before the end of 2020. This is is still my year, COVID-19 or not.”

Steve Chuks also revealed Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji and Hollywood actor Leonard Di Caprio to be two of his mentors in the entertainment industry.

“I am a graduate of Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos. I started creating content back in 2013 and then got into the movie industry in 2014 before taking a break for school. I came back in 2017. I have always loved acting and content creation so it was always something I was going to do. Genevieve Nnaji and Leonard Di Caprio are my two mentors in the industry,” he stated.

But for Chuks, popularity as an entertainer and content creator hasn’t come without its challenges.

According to him, he paid a price to attain the position he enjoys now.

“Honestly, I’d say the major challenge is getting people to love your content, the consistency and then keeping up with engagements and creation for content.

“That’s why I would advise young people out there trying to be like me to first of all be certain that they have a passion for what they are doing, then consistency and hard work is a must to attain any level of success.”

Expressing his views on the global coronavirus pandemic, Chuks strongly believes that a cure would soon be discovered.

“Coronavirus or COVID-19 as it is called is a deadly virus that has affected the whole world. But I’m certainly hopeful for a cure. The scientists are on it, so all hands are on deck. Hopefully, very soon, it shall be over. However, for now, I think everyone needs to listen to health practitioners and stay home and keep safe.”