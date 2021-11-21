From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Despite the myriad of challenges facing the country Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State at the weekend re-affirmed his faith in the Nigerian project anchored on unity and progress.

Okowa urged Nigerians not to give up on the country, expressing his commitment to the promotion of the collective aspiration of the people.

The governor spoke in Asaba while hosting Senior Course 44 officers/participants of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to a gala nite after their study tour across the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Patrick Ukah, Okowa stressed that the learning experiences availed by such tours will enable the nation navigate through its trying times to build a society hinged on hope, equity and social justice, notwithstanding its diversities.

He said his administration has, over the years, articulated and developed programmes for socio-economic development for the purpose of improving security, solidarity and welfare of its people among with the teeming population of non-indigenes within its territorial space.

According to him, “our faith in promoting the collective aspiration of the Nigerian people has been the commitments and sacrifices that Delta State routinely makes for the advancement of the Nigerian project.”

Okowa noted that the state remained devoted to this vision which is recommended to all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic nationality, religion, creed or social status to enable the nation overcome the security and other socio-economic challenges.

Deputy Commandant of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Rear Admiral Patrick Nwatu, lauded the state government for it’s achievements in every sector of the economy.

Nwatu said the study tour across the state exposed them to the developmental strides of the governor.

He thanked the governor and the people of the state for the warm reception accorded them during the study which had as it’s theme “Enhancing National Security through Social Economic Development’’.