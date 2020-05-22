Rita Okoye

Despite his smooth journey into the Nigerian modelling industry, Yahaya Sharif Hadi, popularly known Yahaya Shareef still has his eyes fixed on becoming a well-trained pharmacist.

“Despite my popularity in the Nigerian modelling industry, I still want to study pharmacy. It is a course, I would still love to engage in very soon. I have deep passion for pharmacy,” he said in a recent interview.

Yahaya Shareef is regarded as one of the most handsome and youngest model in Kano State.

Buya, as he is fondly called by close friends was born February 23, 1997 in Kano State – Dala Local Government.

Although a Secondary school graduate, Yahaya Shareef didn’t let that factor deter him from pursuing his childhood dreams of becoming a successful model.

“I graduated from Federal Government College in Kano state. Since I was young, fashion modeling has always being one of my hobbies. From the young age of 12 years, I showed exceptional modeling talent. I couldn’t finish up with my tertiary education because when I was in junior class, my father stopped me from Western education. He wanted me to memorize the Holy Quran. After I memorized the entire Quran, I resumed back and finished my secondary school.

Then, I began modeling gradually when I turned 18. So far, I have worked with fashion designers and many photographers and beauty companies,” he squealed.

Aside aiming at becoming an internationally recognized model, Yahaya Shareef has also not given up on Year 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although all the earlier plans I had for 2020 has been squashed by the emergence of COVID-19, but one of my major plans that is still going to see the light of the day is my travel. I want travel around the world and become more famous,” he asserted.

Yahaya Shareef has won several awards by Instagram group, such as Best International package by Arewa Kutashi. Most handsome by Beautiful Nigerians. Nigerian Legend by gorgeous Nigerians.