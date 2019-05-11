Last weekend, May 4, was exactly seven years Nigeria lost her most clinical striker and all time highest goalscorer, Rashidi Yekini.

Saturday SunSports correspondent, BOLAJI OKUNOLA tracked down his last daughter, Omoyemi Yekini, who revealed how she has been coping since her father’s death.

Omoyemi, an English Language graduate of the University of Ilorin, further opened up on what she cherished most in the late Vitoria Setubal FC forward, challenges the family is currently facing, how she was emotionally attached to her father’s house on Ring Road, Ibadan, reason behind the idea of turning the striker’s house into Nigeria’s first football museum.

She also spoke on other issues.

It’s seven years since you lost your dad, how have you been coping?

Well, let me start by saying God has been so wonderful to my sister and I. I never believed I would go far in life without my dad. Although I am an easy going type. Even when he was alive, I stood on my feet and faced life challenges the way I thought they should be tackled. No doubt, his death still rings bell in my ears. I still see him and feel his impact. I see him in the sense that most of his advice and prayer have kept me alive. I’m not talking about an outsider, I’m talking about the man who gave birth to me. If I keep talking about his impact in my life, I won’t stop being emotional.

You were a student when you lost him on May 4, 2012; how did his absence affect your education?

I won’t lie to you; his absence affected my education a little. When he died I was about gaining admission into the higher institution. On that day, May 4, 2012, I had forgotten where I was when the news broke. That day was the worst day in my life. As a student, there are times you would need fatherly attention. I really miss him in terms of finance, prayer, advice and other things a child need from her father. But, thank God for well wishers who have always come to my rescue whenever I’m in need. His legacy has really helped me; people support me whenever they notice I’m late Yekini’s daughter. I thank God for where I am today.

Most Africans usually fall apart after the bread winner passes away; hope that isn’t the case for you and your siblings?

Not at all, my siblings and I have been in good shape after his death. Although my mum wasn’t the only woman dad got married to, his death has brought us together than before. Dad was a peaceful man while he was alive so why should his family fall apart. He is an advocate of peace. I noticed he preached peace on and off the pitch. I remember the last word he said to me was to always make peace with everyone I come across. I can tell you the family is peaceful and we are all doing well in our various endeavours.

… What I’m trying to say is, has there been no crisis over his property since your mum wasn’t the only wife?

If there were crises over any of his property, the press would have feasted on it. My siblings and I love each other. As a matter of fact, my mum is in good terms with the other wife. We see one another as one and we still aim at promoting his name further. I believe the name can never die in Nigerian sports and I won’t stop being a good ambassador of the family since I know how greet my late father was.

We understand your father’s Ring Road house in Ibadan may become Nigeria’s first football museum, what’s behind the idea?

That Idea was a noble one. I think dad’s lawyer, Olarenwaju Jubril Mohammed, can say more about the idea. But, we the family are well aware of it. I’m emotionally attached to the house. I grew up there with my dad. Instead of selling it, we decided to make it a soccer museum where we have all dad’s records. The project has started and will soon be commissioned. I still see my dad as the greatest, and I can do anything to make my kids and grand children happy. That idea will make his name stand high among his peers. His great soccer boot, jerseys, medals and lots of his personal things will be kept there.

There have been several news about the cause of your father’s death at 48. What can you say about the actual cause of his death?

Yes, I’ve read several things in newspapers, TV and magazines about my dad’s death. The only thing I can say is God gives and He takes any time He wishes. Everyone will die. No one will leave forever. Something must surely kill a man. Its seven years now and I don’t think the cause of his death should be the next thing. The best thing is to make sure his name and his record never die in world football.

The NFF remembered your dad at this year’s AITEO NFF award. He was honoured alongside his ‘94 set of Eagles. How do you feel about this?

I feel greet. In short, I want to thank the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF team. I’m happy my dad’s legacy still stands. There are lots of heroes who have been forgotten. I’m glad such never happened to my dad. The award will also be kept in the museum. If he were alive, he would have cherished it more than I do, but I still give thanks to God I’m alive to represent him. I’m sure he will be proud wherever he is. I still believe he is alive and I’m dedicating it to God on his behalf.

How did you feel standing on the podium alongside your dad’s teammates like Austin Jay Jay Okocha, Sunday Oliseh and other members of the Eagles ‘94 squad who were honoured?

Smile! I’m the shy type like my dad. I was on top of the world. I couldn’t believe I would stand beside soccer stars like Okocha and the rest. Although my dad did tell me about them, I was young when they all played together. I still believe dad remains the most clinical striker Nigeria has ever produced and Okocha remains the best midfielder. I was proud exchanging pleasantries with Okocha and I’m happy he honoured me despite my little age. I almost cried when the event’s anchor called my name to represent dad. I believe he was around the building watching the way things were done, and I also say a very big thank you to all his teammates.

Did your dad ever tell you anything bad about his teammates while he was alive?

Not at all; everyone loved dad and he loved everyone. If he has done that, his teammates wouldn’t have honoured me the way they did. If they had issues, I believe they must have settled it before his death. Even if there was any, it was all for the good of the team. Sunday Oliseh really made my day during the award presentation. I was glad he spoke well about dad. His speech geared me up to keep doing well in all things. I’m sure if other members of the team were given chance to talk about dad, they would have said more good things about him. I still have pictures they took while representing this country. They all deserved to be honoured for they really suffered in the quest of writing their names in gold. I see the Super Eagles ‘94 squad as the true legends because during their days, there wasn’t much money in football, and despite that, they won trophy for the country.

Do you still visits your dad’s grave?

I remember him every time and I see no reason why I should keep visiting the tomb. I still feel his presence and I can say he is still alive.

Do you think any Super Eagles player can surpass your dad’s 37 goals record?

I don’t think so. The present Eagles players don’t really play long before calling it a day from the national team. Although they are as good as dad, I don’t think they can surpass his record. I recently saw it on paper that no Eagles striker on jersey No. 9 has scored for Nigeria during a World Cup outing after dad scored during the USA ‘94 match opener.

Lastly, why didn’t you take after your dad by playing the round leather game?

Although I love watching football, I don’t think I can play it because it’s a game of contact where injury can occur at any time. Education is the best legacy; dad never went to school, that’s why he ventured more on getting us educated.

He never forced us to play football. Assuming he did while he was alive, it would have been a different case. But, if any of my children wants to play football, I will give him/her maximum support.