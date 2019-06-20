Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A serving corps member abducted in Borno by Boko Haram early in the year has recounted her nearly six-months ordeal in the hands of the insurgents.

Halima Umar who was kidnapped early in January around Gwoza, southeast of Maiduguri by Boko Haram, said she suffered greatly in the insurgents’ captivity.

“I experienced many things from them (Boko Haram),” she stated amid tears. “I thank God I was rescued,” she declared, as she burst into tears at the deputy governor’s chamber where she was handed over to the government by the military.

Borno State deputy governor, Umar Kadafru commended what he called concerted efforts of the military, security agencies and other parties involved in the rescue. He appealed to the military to step up operations for the release of other persons in the insurgents’ custody.

General Officer Commanding (GOC), Brig. Gen Abdulmalik Bulama, said Halima, the NYSC corps member

was abducted while returning from Gwoza, her home town during a visit early in January.

“She was rescued today after days of operations and through the collaborative efforts of government, military, security agencies and some partners.

“The product of the synergy is what we see today,” he said. He, however, denied any negotiation with the insurgents and payment of ransom when journalists probed into the “rescue operation.”

“It is not an issue of negotiation and no ransom was paid as far as I know. The operation started few days ago,” Bulama maintained.

Among the “partners” at the handing over of corper Halima, was the Head of Kaltum Foundation for Peace, a Borno-based NGO, Kaltum Rabiu.