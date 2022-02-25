From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, in Lafia, said he swore by the Holy Quran to uphold the Nigerian Constitution and, therefore, would not remain in office more than the statutory two terms.

This is even as he warned leaders who take oath of offices, swearing with the Holy Book, to be careful not to abuse the trust of leadership placed on them by the people and God.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari stated this during a visit at the palace of the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Muhammad 1, in Nasarawa State.

“The traditional ruler is on a terminal appointment. Constitutionally, we (elected public office holders) are not. I cannot go beyond two terms, and I have sworn by the Holy Quran that I will uphold the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Politics apart, whenever we are made to swear by the Holy Quran, we have to be very careful. We must make sure that we do not abuse the trust God has given us as leaders. I have seen former governors here, and I am looking forward to becoming a former president.”

It is believed that the president spoke against the backdrop of the statement by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that his delay in signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, might be a pointer to a tenure elongation plan by the Buhari regime.

“Less than a year to the 2023 general elections, President Buhari and the APC are at it again! Expectedly, the current anti-people scheme against the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by the APC administration is heightening apprehensions across the country of furtive plots by APC leaders to orchestrate a constitutional impasse that can railroad our democracy into an emergency tenure elongation, induced election postponement, self-succession or worst still an interim government situation,” the PDP said.

However, on Wednesday, a presidential source revealed that Buhari would sign the piece of legislation by noon on Friday.

Welcoming the president to the over 200-year-old palace, the Emir thanked him for ending the problem of insufficient power in Nasarawa State with the provision of a 330kVA sub-station.

On arrival in the capital for his two-day state visit, the president inaugurated the Lafia Airport, Vocational and Skills Acquisition Centre, Modern Bus Terminal and the Shinge-Barkini Abdullahi-Kilema road executed by the state government.

He also inaugurated the CBN Lafia Branch building and a 330kva Akurba Transmission Substation executed by the Federal Government through the Niger Delta Power Holding Company to boost power supply in the state and its environs.