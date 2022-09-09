Despite her training as an accountant, UK-based Nigerian singer and poet, Abimbola Ogunmolasuyi takes delight in telling her own stories.

The Lagos State University (LASU) Accounting graduate and author of “A Woman’s Valour” has had some of her works adapted to stage plays. Aside this, her articles and essays have appeared in several newspapers and online platforms in Nigeria. Also as a public speaker, she has commented on many contemporary issues.

Bimbo whose literary works include “Tough People Last” and “The Unexpected” attributed the inspiration behind her book, “A Woman’s Valour” to the urge to portray women as strong, brave and resilient. “This is different from the masculine gender’s argument that women are weaker vessels,” she said.

According to the author, however, the most challenging part of the process of writing the book is making Jennifer’s character relevant, while ensuring that it has a joyful end. But then, she wants readers to go home with the impression that women’s roles are not restricted to the kitchen or the “other room”.

“I want my audience to understand that women are more than just domestic helpers and mothers saddled with the onerous task of childrearing. A functioning civilization is built on the shoulders of women, beginning with the family,” Bimbo admitted.

But what’s next for the author? Her response: “I am now working on a tale that will give Jenifer’s character continuity, as well as emphasise the significance of her place as a woman in both the family and society.”

Abimbola Ogunmolasuyi’s role models include her mother, famous Nigerian writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Tatyana Valentina Mamonova.