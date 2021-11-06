For seasoned Nollywood actress cum filmmaker, Crowncy Anyanwu, the notion that actresses use their bodies for sex to make it in the industry is far from the truth.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Imo State indigene expressed her position on sex for movie roles in the industry.

Hear her: “Saying that actresses use their bodies to become successful is very wrong because most men, even after sex they will still not give you the role, So, sex is not the major thing. You need to know how to act, sex is something that most men can get anywhere with their money and they don’t need to toy with their businesses. Movie production is business; someone is investing a big amount of money in it, so the person expects to get his returns. Sex cannot do the job; a movie role is given on merit, except for those that don’t know that what they are doing is business.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

Anyanwu whose greatest dream for 2021 is to kickstart her Master’s degree programme abroad also hinted that she is as well looking forward to marriage on the condition that her potential man locates her.

“I really wish to get married but I have not seen who God has destined for me. I want a man that has the same understanding as me. He must be God-fearing and ready to spoil me with money. If he does all these, then it means God indeed has sent him to me. I have my money, but he should be able to lavish his money on me because money is not always enough for women. Women like free money. As a single lady, I try my best to control my mindset whenever I have a sexual urge. Sex is a thing of the mind, so I take my mind off it as I don’t have a partner yet,” she claimed.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .