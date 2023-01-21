When it comes to sexual matters, curvy Nollywood actress, Destiny Amaka is daring and expressive.

In a chat with Saturday Sun, the script interpreter, who doubles as a presenter, opened up on her sexual fantasies and encounter with lesbians.

“I think about sex a lot. Probably more than I have it. I have tried three-some enough to know that I don’t like it or women. I don’t like being touched sexually in any way by a woman. Of course, I have been approached by lesbians several times, in fact all the time, even as we speak (laughs). I just ignore or simply politely decline. In this lNollywood industry, they (lesbians) don’t hide anymore. I’m not one to judge, and if they don’t shoot their shot, how will you know. Someone that does this kind of topic about sex can’t be offended. So, I am not offended when lesbians approach me. I educate people about sex on my social media pages.

“The thing that keeps me going is the genuine, heart-touching feedback. Married people and singles give me feedback and thank me on daily basis. Having someone they can reach out to, and be free from shame and jugement, has benefited many and repaired many homes,” she said.

Would Amaka take a walk after discovering that her man is bisexual? The actress responded that she would feel hurt and might leave the relationship, but if her terms are met, she would have a rethink.

“I’ve sadly thought about this a lot, and I’ve concluded that although, it may hurt because betrayal or lies regardless of the gender, will hurt. I think once I’ve gotten over everything, I’ll definitely leave. It’s not what I bargained for and people shouldn’t feel bad about leaving. Now, here’s something that might not go down well with people. I’ll love you enough to stay and be a cover up if my own terms and conditions are met. Life no too hard like that jare and if not, then we move,” Amaka stressed.