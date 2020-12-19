By Titilayo Balogun

Fast rising musician, Sunday Ademuyiwa Sangokeye popularly known as Young Ayan (young talking drummer), had lost all hope of using his legs again. But God intervened and today he is full of praises to Him. What actually happened? He bares it all in this interview.

Tell us briefly about yourself

I am Sunday Ademuyiwa Sangokeye also known as Young Ayan because I play the talking drum very well. I am from Ogungbade in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State where my dad, Chief Josiah Olatoye Sangokeye, reigns as the Baale. I attended Talhat High School, Ogungbade and I am currently a music student at The Polytechnic Ibadan.

How did you come into music?

I grew up listening to Prince Abel Dosunmu aka Mega 99. I loved the way his instrumentalists play in a simple and unique manner, most especially, the talking drummer. I realised that I had a real desire for me, so I activated it by learning how to play the talking drum. I learned how to play the talking drum for just a month and gathered more knowledge by listening to Mega 99 and other top musicians. In 2012, I started performing professionally and since then God has been my shield.

What’s the title of your debut song and what and inspired it?

The title of my first single is Ariwo Ayo (Shout for Joy). March 2, 2017 was a day the devil planned to take my life but the almighty God saved me despite my unfaithfulness. I had a terrible accident at Ejigbo Road, Lagos where I was doing a JAMB lesson in preparation for admission into higher institution. I had a serious fracture on my left leg and thought I would never walk again, but here I am. During the cause of recovery, I had a dream to switch into singing, with the first song to be in form of thanksgiving and prayer to all my fans who downloaded and will download the song. Aside the accident, there were series of happenings here and there but God took control of everything.

Let’s talk about your latest song, who produced it and on which label was it released?

It was produced at Amazing Vibez Studio located in my hometown. It was released on September 22, 2020, which was just two days after my birthday. I named the song after the studio but I believe God will announce it to the world. For now, I am not under any record label.

Do you write your songs or someone writes for you?

Yes, I write my songs. I still have some songs yet to be recorded.

What challenges do you face as an artiste?

The only challenge I am facing right now is how to get my songs to the top, how to get them to the number one downloading site where everyone can easily download it. As I speak, the song is currently on Audiomack for people to just listen but won’t be able to download it. I had to send the song to those that are close to me so they can have it on their phones. If my name is heard nationwide, things will change for good for me.

Do you have plans to collabo with any established act?

Yes, I can’t wait to do that. The first person I will like to collabo with is my number one mentor, Mega 99. But if God says otherwise, then I will have to go as the spirit leads.

What are your plans for the rest of the year?

I would love to get more invitation to shows and see how well people like my song, then work towards the next one, which will be a big hit by the grace of God.