From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said the political realities made it seemsl it will be difficult to run a successful government when he resumed office in 2018.

He said he never knew he would be able to do all he has been doing, noting that God has supported his administration.

Oyetola who spoke at an interacting meeting with party officials and political appointees across the state at the Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, told party officials and political appointees in his administration to unite with aggrieved members and close ranks.

He said, “when we came into office, political realities seems it will be difficult to run a successful government, but God has always lead our path. Today, we are building roads, paying salaries and pension as and when due.

“Every Senatorial District is asking for more roads without remembering where we started from. To the glory of, God we are placing the state on the path of prosperity. Some states cannot salaries as we are doing, and our infrastructure drive is not suffering.

“I plead with those of you in various capacities to reach out to those yet to benefit from appointment to keep the party united. Your welfare will always be my priority.”

The state Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, urged party members to begin mobilisation for the reelection of Oyetola came July 2022.