Afro-reggae/dancehall musician, Oluwatosin Ajayi, better known as Doray has explained why he didn’t put out music for almost two years.

According to the talented singer who recently dropped two new singles, ‘Figure 8’, featuring B Rhymszs and ‘In My Head’, he needed to take a break to define his sound.

He said, “I felt like I needed to rebrand my music. I needed to take a step back to make money to do the music well and in a better way. I was making money, but at the end of the day, if you really want to do music you have to have a different level of money. I love music and I wanted to make music for everyone but I wasn’t really getting that so I decided to take a step back. If you check, you will see that the last song I dropped was ‘True’, and if you check the song you will see that it’s different from the other ones before it. The sound changed. To me, that was where I began getting my sound right; that was where I decided to take a step back to really understand this new sound I had found.”

Asked if he was like some artistes who focus on just one sound and music genre, he said; “No, music is art. I can make any kind of music, but mostly Afro-reggae/dancehall.”

Speaking on the price he paid to actually figure out his sound; he said; “I lost a lot of attention from a lot of people. You know for whatever craft you do, you need followers. When you start losing followers, that can be frustrating and I went through that. So, shout-out to the people that stayed and to the people that left because it motivated me to do more. I paid that price but I’m happy to say I paid that price.”

According to him, while trying to find his sound, he plunged into depression a lot of times but was eventually able to rise above it.

“Yes I felt that way so many times. I was frustrated so many times, even depressed. But at the end of the day, it made me stronger. So right now I just want to put out music and like I said, it’s nonstop.”

On what his fans should expect from him now that he’s back, he said; “They should expect the best. Then, people usually said I like women a lot so I had to listen to some positive critics to learn. And the truth is I think so much about women but I have so many songs like “Sope” that has nothing to do with women or love that people don’t know about. In that song I was just being thankful to God for all He had done. I mean if you are thankful to Him, you will receive more.