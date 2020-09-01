Monica Iheakam

Track sensation, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, has revealed that the dream of meeting Nigeria’s President after any international outing motivates her as an athlete.

Six years on from her quirky introduction to hurdling, Amusan has come a long way, winning gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, African Games, African Championship and NCAA Championships and last year finishing just 0.02 shy of a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Doha.

The Texas based athlete, who spoke to World athletics, said that being hosted by President Goodluck Jonathan after Team Nigeria’s return from the 2013 World Athletics U-18 Championship in Donetsk, Ukraine, was a turning point in her future athletics career.

“Back then, I thought by competing in track I’d get to meet the President all the time,” she added with her trademark laugh. “I thought if this is true I’m going to take track seriously.”

Possessing a deep faith, she prefers to leave her future in God’s hands and while reluctant to make too many predictions you can be assured that Amusan will continue to approach her sport with 100% commitment.

“There is little doubt the discipline my parents showed me helped shape who I am today on the track. I don’t party, I don’t drink and when I am on the track it is serious. I know my next pay cheque is dependent on my next performance. That is what helps put food on the table.”

Just 23, Amusan will be a potent medal threat at next year’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games.

On October 5, 2019, at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, she ran a personal best of 12.48 s during the 100 metres hurdles qualifying rounds. In the semi-finals the following day, she equaled this personal best before placing 4th a few hours later in the final with 12.49 seconds.