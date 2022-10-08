Nollywood starlet, Angela Eguavoen has revealed how she tries not to get sexually aroused when playing romantic roles on set.

In an encounter with Saturday Sun, the Edo State indigene said, “I give my all to every role I play. I soak myself deeply into the life and essence of the character. And also, I am a pretty easy actor to work with. I always have at the back of my mind that it is not my reality especially when sex, romance and kissing are involved. So, one doesn’t start to catch feelings for the wrong person, because at the end of the day, it’s just work with no strings attached. Again, the actor involved in the romantic scene in most cases might not be my spec. And even if he is, I know that it’s work and nothing more. Even with a lot of body contacts and kissings going on, as a professional, you are not supposed to get aroused.”

Continuing, the fast rising actress said: “I try my best not to get turned on or aroused in whatsoever way when I’m playing romantic scenes. There are so many people watching on set. You have the crew members, co-actors watching, so you cannot get into the atmosphere of being aroused. It’s always work and dedicating your energy to the character you are playing. For instance, if my character is Sonia at that moment, when the person is kissing or touching me, I am Sonia. And once I hear cut, I jump back to the reality of being Angela. That’s how it works.”

Meanwhile, Angela Eguavoen has revealed the features expected in her potential husband. “Basically, what I want is a good man with a good heart. Being dark, tall and handsome are added advantages,” she gushed.