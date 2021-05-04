From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

An All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) aspirant for Governor of Anambra in the November 6 state election, Nonso Okafor, has declared that he would consolidate on Governor Willie Obiano’s legacy should he be elected into office.

Okafor made the declaration when he hosted party chairmen and secretaries of the state’s twenty one Local Government Areas. He reminded them that executives of the party at all levels remain the conscience of the party.

According to the contender for governor, their efforts and commitment to the party was what had continued to position APGA for electoral victory, noting that every effort should be made to ensure free and fair primaries on June 23, ‘as that would ensure the smooth victory for APGA in the 2021 gubernatorial election.’

Okafor, currently representing Nnewi North in the Anambra State House of Assembly, said that he had all the experience and capacity needed to be the Executive Governor of the southeastern state, adding that as a state legislator, with membership in eleven sensitive committees, he understood the potentials, problems and challenges of the state better than most aspirants in various political parties.

He said that if elected by APGA delegates to fly the party’s flag in the November 6 election, the victory of the party would be assured, saying it would signal a political renaissance across the country.

Okafor also announced that he would begin a tour of all the Local Government Areas in the state to meet APGA members at different wards.

APGA local council chairmen and secretaries who took turns to speak at the meeting praised Hon Okafor for his boldness and courage in deciding to run in the election. They agreed that, to ensure an APGA victory, the legislator should be considered for the party ticket.