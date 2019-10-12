One of the greatest desires of a woman is to marry the man of her dream. Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi is glad to be that lucky woman, as she recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend.

Sharing with Inside Nollywood how it feels to be engaged, the super excited screen diva said: “To be honest, for the first time I feel very excited about getting married and to be sincere, I didn’t see it coming. I knew we were seriously in love but I didn’t see marriage coming, at least not now.

“I said ‘yes’ to him because he is humble, caring and above all supportive of my career. He recently bought cameras for me in case I want to shoot my own movie. He cares a lot for me. It is not all about the money, attention matters a lot and he gives me all the attention I want and even more.”

Continuing, the award winning actress noted that although, it is in the nature of men to cheat, she won’t leave her matrimonial home for any woman to take over, no matter the circumstances.

“For the first time, I am in love. Before him, I dated and enjoyed the relationship while it lasted. But once it’s getting serious and I felt he might pop the question, I’d end the relationship. But this my fiancé is different. I knew he’s the one because first of all, I don’t like fair-complexioned guys, I have never dated one, but I am dating him and he is fair. I always wanted him around me and when the relationship was getting to another level, I was still here and loving him more.

“I used to be scared of marriage. In my industry, many have gone into marriage and came out worse. I don’t want that to happen to me. I want forever marriage, so I prayed for the right person and I believe God has answered my prayers. I know men cheat but I will take my fiancé to be a saint. One thing is for sure, I won’t leave my husband or matrimonial home for anybody.”