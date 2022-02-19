For multi-talented Nollywood actress, Blessing Nze popularly known as Ije Baby, when it comes to matters of the heart, age is just a number.

In a chat with Saturday Sun, Ije Baby, who is happily married to a younger colleague, Stan Nze, revealed how and why she ended up marrying him.

According to her, “Age is just a number, what matters is the two hearts that beat as one. I never saw marrying a colleague coming my way. Absolutely not! I never would have imagined that I’d get married to my colleague or even anyone in entertainment, because I used to think men in entertainment cannot stay with one woman, that they are cheats. I saw them as promiscuous people and so I never saw it coming at all.”

The thespian, however, reveals her greatest fear. “My greatest fear will be not nurturing my home, not keeping and building my home to be that place I always want to come back to, and a safe place for my husband. Sometimes, you see some couples fight like enemies and you begin to ask why because they used to be in love. So, what went wrong? And the next thing (fear) would be motherhood, that’s what the world expects of you. With all these fears that will come, because I’m human, I put all my trust in God.”