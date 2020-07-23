John Adams, Minna

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Alhaji Sani Musa, said he has in the last one year in office lived up to expectations as he has worked with dedication to fulfill his campaign promises to the people of his constituency.

Senator Sani Musa said despite the security challenges which remains his biggest nightmare bedeviling his people, it is affirmed that his impact on the lives of many across Niger East Senatorial District is not in doubt.

The senator who was reacting to some social media critics of his performance in the last one year in office, pointed out that his achievements which cut across health, education and youths empowerment remained unequal.

The senator in a statement in Minna by his communication strategy officer, Mallam Tanko Yusuf, said though the senator welcomes all form of criticisms, advice, recommendations, suggestions, and even chastisement, as that is what public service entails, it will amount to blackmail to say that he has not lived up to expectations in the last one year in office.

According to him, “In a democratic setting, elected officials are accountable to the public they govern, and this is what Senator Mohammed Sani Musa sternly believes in and holds to be true in the last one year in office.

The statement pointed out however that the criticism though taken in good faith, “it is a great challenge and equally affords us the opportunity to point out some achievements even though, some of these things were highlighted during the lowkey One year Anniversary of the Distinguished Senator in office.

“It is evident, and as supported by the Order paper analysis, that Senator Sani Musa is the most active Senator from Niger State in the 9th Assembly, and jointly most active newcomer senator with most bills sponsored in the 9th Assembly, a feet which cannot be achieved or pronounced to be achieved without facts to back them up”.

Senator Musa disclosed that his Strategic Senatorial Action Plan for Niger East Senatorial District, Health was at the forefront and has contributed immensely especially during this COVID-19 pandemic where he has donated a number of items, 7,000 clinical masks, 9,000 face masks to Niger State Government as well as his constituency, 73 boxes of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and other medical equipment.

This the statement maintained was followed by the distribution of palliatives to his constituency in two different occasions.

Only recent in the mist of the Coronavirus pandemic, the senator donated ambulances to rural communities in his constituency to enhance emergency response.

He also moved a motion for the resuscitation of Kagara Dam and it is on record he has secured jobs for youths in his constituency while visiting and donating to IDPs, he has drawn the attention of the federal government to their plight.

“He has addressed the issue of security challenges in his constituency holistically by moving motions on the floor of the Senate, calling for drastic action against bandits/banditry and working hand in hand with the Federal and Niger State Government to bring an end to Banditry activities in his constituency.

The statement further pointed out that, “for accountability, Senator Sani Musa has zonal constituency officer who was appointed to oversee the activities of all local government constituency offices, as well as supervise all other staff, and deliver reports to the senator on a weekly basis.

“This way, the senator is constantly informed of the going-on challenges and needs of his constituents and can address them promptly and effectively”.

This is in addition to the appointment of three ward ambassadors in each of the 99 wards of the zone, and five local government liaison officers in the nine local government, “arguably the highest for any legislator in the country, all in a bid to stay in touch as well as empower his constituents”.