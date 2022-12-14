From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A middle-aged woman, Adejumo Funmilayo, on Wednesday narrated how she walked for four hours to escape from a den of kidnappers.

She explained that she was abducted by gunmen along the Ilesa-Akure highway with two others.

She narrated how she was subjected to hunger since Sunday night when she was abducted till she escaped from their than with only water and Garri.

“We were stopped around 8 pm on Sunday. There was a roadblock along the expressway at Iwaraja and we all thought it was a police checkpoint. As the driver parked, the gunmen were very aggressive and the driver and three other persons escaped into the bush.

“One of the gunmen shot in their direction before returning to the car and asked us to come out of the car, myself and two other women. We walked for about two hours before we get to a place that look like a temporary camp. They didn’t give us food till Monday morning when we were given care and water to drink. They collected my phone and requested the name of my relatives they will contact when they are ready to collect the ransom.

“Later in the night on Monday, two other persons were brought in and two hours later they asked us all to move and we started walking again into the forest. Suddenly along the line, the three abductors leading us decided to hunt down an animal. They left five of us, all female in the thick dark forest for about 20 minutes during which I just ran into a thick section of the forest.

“I walked all through the night for about four hours before coming out in a village and two men led me to the main road and directed me to the Amotekun office in Oriade where I reported to the corps on duty and one of them gave me money, after making a statement, to transport myself home,” she narrated.

The spokesperson of Amotekun corps in Osun, Yusuf Idowu said the matter was reported to the Oriade command of the corps which was later reported to the police, adding that the iwaraja forest has been combed twice but no one was found there.