When it comes to love, relationship and marriage, the choice of every woman differs. For Nollywood diva, Blessing Ofoegbu who is still nursing a deep heartbreak, her prayer is to marry a very rich man that would take good care of her.

“I’m single and not in any relationship because I just broke up with my boyfriend. I don’t have issues with sexual urge at the moment. However, when it’s time for marriage, I want a humble, God fearing, intelligent and bold man with good morals. I want a man with too much money. I don’t want a stingy man. I want someone that will look at me and say ‘baby girl, you are worth eating my money’,” she told Saturday Sun.

According to the Biochemistry graduate of Anambra State University, she has achieved a lot this year and so ready to go to the next level of career and relationship. “For me to be alive from January till this time is a big achievement. Achievement must not be only wealth. The year has taught me how to manage, focus, determine and be more hard working. I pray that God should keep me alive to eat the fruit of my labour. I will love to settle down this year because I can’t wait to see how my kids would look like.”

