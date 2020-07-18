Plus–size model and fashion designer, Monalisa Stephen has revealed plans to enhance her boobs and butts.

In a recent chat with Inside Nollywood, the heavily endowed diva made the shocking revelation, saying, “I have embraced my body; especially my boobs, but I don’t see it as my unique selling point. I just feel like my boobs are a part of my body and I can’t cut them off. Basically for me, my lips and face are my selling points, especially my lips. I don’t have any regret about my body. People can think of anything. For now, I have not had any breast enhancement surgery. But in future, yes, I may have it because I love big boobs. I want bigger boobs.

“I love my body. I tell people to embrace themselves and be comfortable in their skin. I don’t see any reason why I should do any butt enlargement, mine is perfect for my shape and size. But you know, women and vanity, maybe later. But for now, no. I am not doing any butt enlargement.”

Sharing her recent embarrassing moment with Inside Nollywood, the Abia State-born model recalls, “Few weeks ago, I was at the market and some guys were making jest of me, calling me crazy. They kept shouting and making fun of my breasts. It was embarrassing because they created a scene. I didn’t like the outcome.”