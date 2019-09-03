People in position of authority have been enjoined to channel their course towards the will of God and make use of their position on earth to make God happy.

The appeal was made by Rev. Father Patrick Olu Odediran, at the prayer session, which was held at the Faculty Lecture Theatre, Faculty of Education, University of Ibadan (UI) to usher in 28th Dean, Prof Andy Fadoju and his team, Dr. A K. Taiwo ( sub dean, postgraduate) and Dr. Sikiru Famuyiwa (sub dean, undergraduate).

The event was graced by eminent personalities in the academia including the past deans of the faculty; Professors Olusegun Kolawole, Olawale Moronkola, Moshood Akinsola.

Prayers were offered by both staff and students of the faculty to usher in the new dean in Christian and Islamic way. Rev. Odediran from the Catholic Mission, delivered a thought provoking sermon that centered on stewardship and thanksgivings.

In his response, the new dean showed his appreciation and promised to listen to words of elders as he is ready to welcome constructive criticism for the progress of the faculty, stating that he has no personal agenda that his door is opened to everyone who is ready to make positive contribution.

Fadoju, is a Professor of Human Kinetics and Health Education, specialising in Sport Psychology. Staff and students showed encomiums on him and wished him successfully tenure.

Other eminent personalities that graced the occasion are; Professors; Babatunde Asagba, Joseph Babalola, Ebenezer Morakinyo, Sunday Popoola, Abiodun Ayeni, Thomas Adegoke, Oyesoji Aremu ( Direcor DLC), Amosun Peter, Ajioni S Olukayode, Fakeye David O, Dr Maxwell Araromi, Dr. Taiwo, Dr. Famuyiwa and Mrs Olwafumilayo Arofiba ( faculty officer)