Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh of the Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries (a.k.a By Fire By Fire), Nnewi, Anambra State has advised the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to discontinue the sit-at-home order in the South East.

Bishop Udeh gave the advice at the end of his ministry’s fourty days and fourty nights fasting and praying for the freedom of the Igbo.

He said that the IPOB should apply a better strategy that would not hurt their own people, “having seen that the Federal Government is deliberately keeping Nnamdi Kanu in detention for the Igbo to remain in agony.”

“Those abroad are the architects of this sit-at-home order. People who come to do business in Onitsha now divert to Lagos. The worst that has happened to South East is destroying our business. The sit-at-home order can be strictly limited to days when Kanu will appear in court.

“Our enemies want us to destroy ourselves. I saw in the spiritual realm where motor and motorcycle spare parts business was shifted to Lagos because of incessant closure of markets in the South East.

“I see many importers and other business people from the South East relocating to Lagos. Every Monday sit-at-home order has inflicted a lot of injuries to the Igbo race, ” the Bishop said.

Bishop Udeh contended that since the sit-at-home order strategy has not forced the Federal Government to free Kanu, there would be no need to continue with it.

He said he had observed that even if the sit-at-home order was carried out one million times that President Muhammadu Buhari would not be ready to look at the direction of the people sitting at home, adding that Ndigbo would remain the sufferers.

The Bishop said his ministry used the event of fourty days and fourty nights fasting and praying to talk to God over the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

“They should leave Kanu alone. It’s God that can release him. If they fail to release him, God will deal with them. That is for sure.

“I believe that Biafra will come but not through violence. It’s through prayers and dialogue.

“The God of Abraham, God of Isaac, God of Daniel and God of Bishop Udeh has promised me that Kanu will be released. And that same God has also assured me that Biafra will be actualized.

“We must get a country to be called United Igbo Republic which will comprise all the Igbo-speaking groups in Nigeria. Failure to do that, I see the hand of God that will send thunder and fire to fight for the Igbo. The more they delayed, the more problems will be in the country, ” Bishop Udeh said.

Comenting on the just concluded Anambra State governorship election, one of the guest preachers at the event, Bishop Jude Godwin, Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Anambra State branch said that the election was peaceful. He attributed it to what he described as the manifestation of the hand of God.

“It was marvelous beyond the enemy’s imagination. We deserve peace in our land. All that the enemy planned during the election was frustrated and we give glory and praise to God who did it.

” I advise the IPOB to take cognisance that whatever they do should be for the Igbo and not to hurt them. And anything that can hurt the Igbo must be avoided.

“It is a collective effort and they are not alone. There are people who may not come out and show up that they are IPOB members, but they are working for the freedom of the Igbo. Everyone has to be recognized because we are fighting the battle together, ” Bishop Godwin said.

The Bishop who is the General Overseer of the Believers General Assembly, Nnewi further noted that for the IPOB to have suspended its earlier scheduled sit-at-home order within the election period signified that it is not a terrorist group and should not be seen as that. He said they should be known as freedom agitators.

Another guest preacher, Bishop Laz Obiorah centered his sermon on indecent dressing in some churches. He warned that worshippers in all churches must always watch they put on to come to worship God. He said that indecent dressing would attract the anger of God.

Another visitor, Apostle Lawrence Emerum of the Redeemed Life Christian Assembly, Nnewi congratulated Bishop Udeh on his magnificent church edifice. He admonished worshippers not compromise “in their heavenly race.”

