From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Alhaja Salimot Azeez, mother of the man killed by commercial drivers during a clash with phone retailers at Iwo Road Shopping Complex, at Iwo Road, Ibadan on Wednesday, has cried out for justice for her late son, Rahmon.

Speaking with journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday, she alleged that the commercial drivers that killed her son were instructed to do so by the leader of Park Management System in the state.

According to her, the family has visual evidence where the leader of motor parks in the state asked his members to attack traders in the complex.

Salmot, who stated that all her children are devoted Muslims, said: “They used to defecate and smoke Indian hemp in my complex when I newly bought it. They have been using that place for motor park for years.

“Former commissioner of police, Baba Adisa Bolanta intervened and resolved it that we should allow them to use a part of the entrance and I allowed them. Even our DPO at that time, Ilori took photograph of the way the commercial drivers were disturbing us to the commissioner of police and he resolved it for us.

“Even as I gave them space, they were not satisfied. The one they killed was a graduate. He graduated from Lead City University. My first born they are attempting to kill graduated from London. He said he could not do the kind of job people are doing in London and that was why he came back home.

“He has a shop where he is selling phones in the complex. He was never a cultist. He was a phone dealer. I don’t know what I did for Auxiliary that made him killed my son. I don’t know what I did for him. He knows me and I usually give him something. I give him whatever he asked me. This is a great loss.

“A 37-years old boy was killed just like that. Government should help me to get those who killed my son. I want justice. I want to know the person that killed my son when he didn’t fight or drag anything with them.”

However, the deceased elder brother, who is the manager of the complex, Hammed Azeez, also said: “I was the one they were after. If they were able to lay their hands on me that day, I wouldn’t have been here today. I don’t know why the man is still on the street now.

“By now, he should be in remand. That man is a dangerous beast. I don’t know why Oyo State Government should make an ex- convict a leader of a group, tormenting and killing people. What kind of system are we running?”