By Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A Higher National Diploma student of Business Administration, Federal Polytechnic Auchi, Stephen Ohimai Asekhame, yesterday, appealed to Nigerian government to assist him in getting back to his feet following limb amputation from gunshot wounds sustained during the #EndSARS protest.

He made the appeal at the resumption of hearing of the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry, in Benin City.

Ohimia said life has become so difficult for him since he lose one of his legs to a bullet allegedly shot by the Nigerian Army during the recent #EndSARS protest in Auchi.

Narrating his ordeal, the victim said the incident happened at Jattu junction in Auchi, the administrative headquarter of Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, while youths from the area trooped out to rally behind Nigerians across the country demanding an end to police brutality and extrajudicial killings.

“Others have been organising their protest, and Auchi did theirs on October 19. I wasn’t an organiser of the protest. The reason I came out of the protest was because we the youths are tired of police brutality.

” We held placards with inscriptions such as #EndSARS and end police brutality.

“What happened was that on the 19th of October, Auchi

decided to do their protest, and I went for the protest which held at Jattu junction. It was a peaceful protest but unfortunately at 2pm, men of the Nigerian Army drove in, shot repeatedly, and one of the gun bullets hit my leg where I was hiding.

“I came to this panel to appeal to the government do all it can to get me a better life. I want the government to come my to my aid and help me get back to my feet, and get justice,” he said.