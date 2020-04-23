Lawrence Enyoghasu

Henry Blaise got into the movie industry through a mutual friend and made a name for himself after featuring in some A-class movies including All For Nothing, Brother’s Rage, Blessed With a Curse, Excess Power, and Home Apart.

In this chat, the actor revealed his crush for sultry actress, Genevieve Nnaji and why he would love to act nude with her.

How did you get into the movie industry?

I got into the movie industry through an actor friend. I told him about my passion for acting and he invited me over.

What’s your experience so far?

It’s been a bittersweet experience. The industry is full of passionate youth with the desire to light up the screen. I have come in contact with good, bad and horrible people and situations. The goal is to keep striving. The industry is growing, we are not there yet, but with the growth reflected in our story telling and the global acceptance, we will surely get there.

What is your stage experience with women?

While on set, we are all professionals. You may wish to build up a more intimate relationship with anyone. I guess that’s why we are humans.

Do you have any role model in the industry?

My role model is Ken Erics; his interpretation is top notch. Acting goes beyond being in front of the cameras; your delivery, gestures and reactions are vital. Ken delivers like a professional. You can actually feel his passion for acting.

Can you act nude?

Yes, I can act nude but for the right reasons. As an actor, you should be able to depict any character. If the scene demands I should go nude, I will. But it has to be for the right project.

Which actress would you like to act nude with?

I will love to act nude with Genevieve Nnaji and Funke Akindele. Over the years, I have looked up to them for their role interpretations, and most importantly, their seriousness in the way they take the business of filmmaking. Genevieve is on top of her game. Who wouldn’t want to be associated with her? She’s beautiful and very appealing. She turns me on. I can marry her to boost my career.