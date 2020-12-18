By Nkechi Chima

It was excitement all the way for rapper, Ikan Kingsley Duncan as he launched his album, The Grace at a well-attended event in Lagos recently.

According to the Akwa Ibom State indigene fondly called KD Kan, all thanks to top acts, MI and 2Baba for showing him the way. His words: “I started music professionally in 2007. I must applaud MI and 2Baba for inspiring me. 2Baba is a great inspiration to the younger generation. Though, I’m a rapper, I also act. But now I want to concentrate more on my music career in order to become a brand to reckon with in the industry.”

Released on Black Empire Entertainment label, the album contains 13 tracks including Ekaite, Oluwa featuring Joel Amadi, Fire Dem, Angela, Obodo Oyibo, Who U Be, Aye featuring Skales, Oh Girl, Otikpami, Falling for You, and Collect the Money among others.