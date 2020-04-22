Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze has revealed his main target is to be crowned the best player in Africa.

“I want to be Africa’s best in the next two years,” Chukwueze said in a social media post. Chukwueze and compatriot, Victor Osimhen failed to be crowned the best young player for 2019.

Rashidi Yekini, Emmanuel Amuneke, Victor Ikpeba and Nwankwo Kanu had been the Nigeria stars that had so far achieved the distinction of being named CAF African Player of the Year.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze picked Chelsea as his favourite Premier League club, as transfer rumours continued to link him with a move away from Spain.

Ironically, the exciting winger was headed for Chelsea London rivals, Arsenal before transfer talks collapsed and he ended up in Spain with Villarreal.