Wilfred Ndidi was happy to assist Kelechi Iheanacho score a sensational goal in their 1-1 draw with Burnley in a Premier League match at Turf Moor on Wednesday evening.

Eleven minutes before half-time, Iheanacho put the Foxes back on level terms with a fine finish, sending a superb first-time volley into the net after Ndidi lofted a ball over the Burnley defence.

It was the first time Ndidi set up a goal scored by Iheanacho in the Premier League and he noted the importance of the goal, saying it helped them walk away with a share of the spoils.

Speaking to Leicester City’s official website, Ndidi said : “It was a really fantastic goal. I’m happy for him.

“I’m glad I made the assist, but he finished it and it was good for the team, keeping the 1-1.”